DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,831 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 222,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 48,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 119.2% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 335,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

