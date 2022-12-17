DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 841 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

