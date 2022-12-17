PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $126.17 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

