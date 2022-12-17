Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 168,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $25.97 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

