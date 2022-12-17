DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.05 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.