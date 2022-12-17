The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

