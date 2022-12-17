DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.45. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

