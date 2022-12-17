DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.21 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.