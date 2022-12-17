BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,351 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

