DNB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 13,198 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $843.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $893.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

