DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

