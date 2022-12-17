Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 875000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Chamberlin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

