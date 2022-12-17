DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.31% of Valaris worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valaris by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.