DNB Asset Management AS Has $10 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

