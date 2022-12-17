DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,015 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.38% of Golar LNG worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 470,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

