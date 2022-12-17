Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

