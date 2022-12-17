Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $31,097.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anna Brunelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Anna Brunelle sold 3,108 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $3,822.84.

Ouster Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ouster by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ouster by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ouster by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.