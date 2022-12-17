Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

