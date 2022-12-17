ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Down 7.3%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.27. Approximately 99,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,319,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

