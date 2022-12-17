Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 698,500 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,580,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 310,755 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

