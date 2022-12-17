TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.0 %

TAC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.97. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

