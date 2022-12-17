Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $45,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $372.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $229.04 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

