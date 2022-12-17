DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Watsco worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $316.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

