Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $39.03 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $39,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 48.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

