DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,789 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $124.44 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

