VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.25% of VeriSign worth $47,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,379. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.65 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

