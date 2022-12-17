Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $40,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $357.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.