Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,679,000 after purchasing an additional 688,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

