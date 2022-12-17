CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8,570.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

CRWD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

