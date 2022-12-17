American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AWR opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.38. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

