CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

