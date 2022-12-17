DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

