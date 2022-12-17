Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

