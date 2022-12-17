Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 80,678 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 80,678 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of DexCom worth $41,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.63 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

