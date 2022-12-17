Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 21,600 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of AGCO worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AGCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

