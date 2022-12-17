Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.82.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
