Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.