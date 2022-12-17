Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Imperial Oil worth $38,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

