Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average is $407.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

