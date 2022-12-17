Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 94,398 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Mosaic worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

