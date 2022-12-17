Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,849,908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $45,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

