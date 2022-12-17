Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

TRN stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

