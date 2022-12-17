Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $414,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $811,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 113.82%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

