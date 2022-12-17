Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $49.39 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $49,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of TFI International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $105.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

