Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

