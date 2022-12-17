DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,750 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $320.53 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.68.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

