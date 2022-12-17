Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $64,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,202,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:KW opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

