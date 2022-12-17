Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $72,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.