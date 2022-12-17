Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 34,499 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

