Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 28,583 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,594,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,583 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $50,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

