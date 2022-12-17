Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,073 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $62,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

NYSE IQV opened at $203.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

